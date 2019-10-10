Mary Ellen Lee, 78, entered into eternal rest on Sept. 26, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, La. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Ms. Lee was born Oct. 18, 1940.
She worked for many years as a registered nurse and retired from Touro Infirmary Hospital of New Orleans.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Johnnie Williams and Ellen Tobias Williams; brothers, C.J., Bennie Lee, Carey, Lucious and James Williams.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Wayne A. Lee (Kathy) of San Antonio, Texas, Bruce D. Lee (Cheryl) of Smyrna, Ga., and Deadra Lee Ellis (Ernest) of Katy, Texas; her grandchildren, Alexandra E. Lee of San Antonio, Ellen C. Elloie of Riverside, Calif., Zoe T. Lee of Orlando, Fla., Noah A. Lee of Smyrna, Ernest C. Ellis III of Katy, and Jillian D. Lee of Smyrna; sisters, Christine Price of Boston and Irmozine Petite of Vacaville, Calif.; sister-in-law, Verna J. Williams of Magnolia; and former husband, Alious D. Lee, New Orleans.
Share condolences at www.missionparks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.