Garland Harrison Jr.

Garland C. Harrison Jr., 86, of McComb, passed away April 10, 2021, at Camellia Estates in McComb.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mars Hill Cemetery in Summit. The Rev. Alton Foster will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Garland was born April 16, 1934, in McComb, the son of Garland Curtis and Emmalyne Hewitt Harrison.
He was a retired sales representative for the pharmaceutical industries and graduated from Millsaps College. He was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church and served in the Army National Guard.
Garland was a real character throughout his life and was full of life and himself. He never met a stranger and loved to talk to people. He lived life his way and had an appreciation and wonderful relationships with a lot of the older physicians in the area. He was a diehard LSU fan and loved all things Paris. He will be sadly missed by those who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, John Hewitt Harrison and multiple cousins.
He is survived by numerous cousins, Mary Thornton, Linda Dunn, Randy Wells, Mike Wells, Brenda Madison, Rick Hewitt and a good friend James Copeland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Mars Hill Baptist Church of Summit 6145 N. Greensburg Road, Summit, MS 39666.
