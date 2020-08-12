Mrs. Eva Nell Bridges Dillon, 67, of Tylertown died Aug. 6, 2020, at her residence in Tylertown.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, 714 2nd Street, Tylertown. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Tylertown Cemetery II with the Rev. Jimmy J. Wilson rendering words of comfort.
Born Dec. 29, 1952, in Tylertown, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Bridges and Laurine Robertson Bridges. She was the wife of Jerry “Lib” Dillon.
All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.