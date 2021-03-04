Charles “Raymond” Holmes, 73, of Magnolia, died Feb. 28, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. Friday until services at 1 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. The Rev. Dave Hartson will officiate. Burial will be in the Hollywood Cemetery.
Raymond was born Feb. 1, 1948, in McComb to the late, Charles Bennie and Mildred Allgood Holmes.
Raymond was retired from UPS and a member of the Bala Chitto Baptist Church. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served in the Vietnam era. He was an avid outdoors-man who enjoyed his horses and cows. He also was a paperboy in his youth, and was an avid wrestling and NASCAR fan. He will be sadly and deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Becky Holmes; one son, Charles Bennie “Chuck” Holmes (Emily); one daughter, Kelly Ruth Hammock (Mike); two sisters, Nancy Fridge (Bailey) and Jeanie Simmon-Domingue (Steve); three grandchildren, Brandon Apperson, Jason Lassiter and Kaden Jacob Mitchell; two great-grandchildren and one niece, along with best friends, Ronnie Love and his wife Linda.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Love, Chuck Holmes, Obie Simmons, Bailey Fridge, Gerald Gerldson, and Eddie Love.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.