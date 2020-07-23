Mark Russ, 45, of Lewisville, Texas, died July 18, 2020, at a hospital there.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Craft Funeral Home in McComb and continues 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Mercy Funeral Home in Woodville. Graveside services are noon Saturday at Trinity Cemetery in Woodville with the Rev. Reginald Jackson officiating.
Mr. Russ was born Aug. 23, 1974, in Centreville.
Share condolences at craftfuneralhome.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.