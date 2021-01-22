Mae Lillie Tobias, 80, of Liberty died Jan. 15, 2021, at Field Health System in Centreville.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. today at West Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Emanuel Powell will officiate. Anderson Funeral Home of Gloster is handling arrangements.
Ms. Tobias was born May 13, 1940, in Amite County to Johnie Williams and Charles Harrell Sr.
She is survived by two daughters, Icy Mae Jefferson (Christopher) of Jonesboro, La., and Melinda Hollins (Donald) of Liberty; two sons, Cary Leo Henderson (Emily) of Dallas and Joe Lee Wells of Liberty; nine brothers, Johnnie Williams (Gertha) of Ocala, Fla., J.C. Williams of Houston, Texas, Willie Williams (Roselia) of Columbus, Texas, Paul Williams of New Ulm, Texas, Charles Harrell Jr., Larry Harrell, Eliah Harrell, Kevin Harrell (Bridget) of Liberty, and Thomas Harrell of Summit; five sisters, Clara Huff and Sandra Bates of Liberty, Louise Harrell of Jackson, Dorothy Bell (Arthur) of Prairieville, La., and Kathy Harrell of Zachary, La.; two sisters-in-law, Jearlean Williams of New Ulm and Annie Pearl Spears of Chicago; 11 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and church friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.