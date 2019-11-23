Evelyn Magee Smith, 93, of Summit died Nov. 22, 2019, at her home.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Monday until services at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
Mrs. Smith was born Oct. 16, 1926, in McComb to Hosea William and Ilder Dean Magee.
She graduated from McComb High School in 1944 and married Grady Eugene Smith on July 21, 1945.
A homemaker, she was an active member of First Baptist Church in McComb. She was also active in the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron of the Gussie Evans Chapter No. 243 of McComb and Auburn Chapter No. 87, and then as both Grand Chaplin and Grand Electa of Mississippi OES. A talented artist, she was also a past president of the Sunny Hill Club. She was a faithful member of DAR and UDC.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Grady E. Smith Sr.; a son, Glen William Smith; two brothers, Hosea Magee Jr. and Charles Hughes; mother and father-in-law, Kirby G. and Edna Smith; a son-in-law, B.J. “Bill” Hamilton; and a sister-in-law, Dixie H. Magee; and a niece, Deborah Magee Mainard.
Survivors include three sons, Grady Jr. of Brookhaven, Randy Keith of Picayune, and son and daughter-in-law, David and Pam of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; a daughter, Carolyn Sue Hamilton of Summit; a daughter-in-law, Dana S. Ford of Gulfport; a sister-in-law, Catherine Hughes of Baton Rouge; seven grandchildren, Mark (Vicky) and Michael Hamilton, Adam (Brandi) and Shawn (Beth) Smith, Carly Elise (Corey) Dill, Jason (Yvonne) Smith and Garrett (Stephanie) Smith; seven great-grandchildren, Erin, Bryan, Caitlin and Tyler Hamilton, Griffin, Grayson and Graham Smith and Aidan and Audrey Smith; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Mark, Michael and Bryan Hamilton, Adam, Shawn and Garrett Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to First Baptist Church, 1700 Delaware Ave., McComb MS 39648.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.