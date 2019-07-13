Annie Inez Bell, 86, of Gloster, passed away July 11, 2019, at Bedford Care Center in Hattiesburg.
Brown Funeral Home of Gloster is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. Arrangements will be posted at the website www.brownms.com when completed.
Mrs. Inez was born Nov. 15, 1932, in the Homochitto community to Albert and Hazel Dawson Etheridge.
She was a helpmate to her husband, Benoyd H. Bell, in his business in Gloster. She later was the owner and operator of Bell’s Grocery in Gloster, and then worked at the Hummingbird Flower and Gift Shop. She was a member of Gloster United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two daughters, Connie Bell Rasor and Stephanie Bell Flynt; one brother and two sisters.
Those surviving her are her sons, Benny Bell and wife Lori of McComb, and Willie Bell and wife Shawn of Gloster; one daughter, Dr. Ava Hazel “Hallie” Bell of Hattiesburg; 11 grandchildren, Jessica Bell Jones, Betsy Bell Mayfield, Peyton Bell, John Bell Rasor, Celeste Bell McIntytre, Will Bell, Hunter Flynt, Mac Flynt, Stevie Flynt, Joe Ben Flynt and Annie Bell; seven great-grandchildren, Donald Christopher Jones, Kai LaFontaine, Brendan LaFontaine, Rivers Mayfield, Piper Mayfield, Regan Stevenson and Jace McIntyre; two brothers; two sisters; and two sons-in-law, John Rasor of Atlanta and Mike Flynt of Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.