Louise A. Duncan

Louise Alexander Duncan, 88, of McComb, passed away Nov. 1, 2019, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 tonight at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home, McComb, and 1 p.m. Sunday until services in the chapel at 2. Burial will follow at Pike Memorial Gardens in McComb. The Rev. Bobby Boyd will officiate.
Mrs. Duncan was born March 12, 1931, in Walthall County to the late Ralph and Lucettie Boyd Alexander.
She was retired from Kellwood Co. after 30 years of service, with the last five years teaching a sewing class for Kellwood Co. at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Mrs. Duncan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Herman “Shorty” Duncan; one brother, Worley Alexander and wife Francis; one sister, Pearline Henderson and husband Henry; one grandson, Brian Chadwick Boyd; and one great-granddaughter Madison Wagner.
Survivors include her son Steve Duncan and wife Judi of Summit; two daughters, Penny Boyd and husband Bobby of McComb, and Nina Thornhill and husband Wayne of McComb; one brother, Glenn Alexander and wife Esther of Bogue Chitto; nine grandchildren, Steven Duncan, Nikki Fusco and husband Alex, Kim Lamb and husband Richard, Stacey Hampton and husband Steven, Keith Boyd and wife Julie, Karen Boyd and husband Kevin, Christy Jones and husband Jason, Jeremy Thornhill and wife Kaci, and Joshua Thornhill; 16 great-grandchildren Joseph and Hillary Fusco, Lindsey, Ryan and Julianna Hampton, Kayla England and husband Andrew, Karli Riggs and husband Brandon, Kalli Boyd, Zachary Boyd and wife Payton, Justin Boyd, Shelby, Kelsey, Jacey, Ty Jones, Laramie Thornhill and Elijah Lamb; and one great-great-grandson, Toby Lee Duncan Riggs.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Keith Boyd, Steven Duncan, Jeremy Thornhill, Joshua Thornhill, Zachary Boyd and Justin Boyd.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
