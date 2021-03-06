Roosevelt Crumedy, 69, passed away on March 3, 2021 at Asbury Hospice House.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown, with burial at 1:30 in Tylertown Cemetery II.
Mr. Crumedy was born Jan. 3, 1952, in Marion County to Alfred and Virgie Crumedy.
He was baptized at Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Walthall County.
He attended Friendship and J.J. Gulledge high schools. After graduating high school, he attended Prentiss Institute and Mississippi Industrial College. He graduated college with a B.S. degree in political science (pre-law).
Roosevelt possessed teaching certifications in Mississippi and Michigan. He taught school in Detroit. He also worked in the Gulf Coast oil fields.
He loved watching cartoons, reading, writing poetry, horseback riding, playing tennis, playing baseball, playing bass guitar, singing, a good laugh and music. Roosevelt also loved his family, and his family loved him too.
He was married and later divorced in the early 1990s.
He was the fifth of seven children. Both loving parents; two sisters, Elgie and Alfredia; and one brother, W.C., preceded him in death.
He leaves to mourn his death three loving siblings, brother Josiah and two sisters, Cozetta (Nathaniel) and Cathern (Emanuel); and one living uncle, Oliver. He also leaves a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many other family members and friends.
