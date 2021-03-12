On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Arlie Shelton Etheridge Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 84. He departed this world comfortable at home and surrounded by his loving family in the presence of the Holy Spirit.
Visitation is 5 p.m. today at New Life Apostolic Church in Summit until services on Saturday at noon. The Rev. Kenneth Patten will be officiating. Burial will be in the New Bethel Jesus Name Church Cemetery in Jayess. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you each make a precious memory with your family.
Arlie was born on Dec. 17, 1936, in Tylertown to the late Georgia “George” William Etheridge and Golden “Golda” Thedosha Rushing Etheridge.
He was the seventh of nine siblings. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Donis Etheridge Ham, Bronis Etheridge Lee, Dorothy Etheridge Kennedy, Jewell Etheridge, Phillip Etheridge and Walter Etheridge.
He is survived by two sisters, Ilean Etheridge Brister and Rhelda Etheridge Cade.
At 6 years old, he gained a second mother, Ruby Mae Hall Etheridge, as well as four step-siblings, Charles “Chuck” Rushing, AJ Rushing, Kathleen Rushing Morris and Yvonne Rushing Wallace, all deceased.
Through marriage, Arlie gained a sister, Betty Jane Culver Roberts, and a very special brother, Lawrence Roberts, who immediately became his lifelong best friend.
Arlie is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Mary Jo Etheridge, the absolute love of his life, as well as his four children, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, four children-in-law, as well as countless cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and dear friends. He is reunited with his awaiting angel, Mary Arline Etheridge, in heaven.
He is greatly missed by his children, Raymond Shelton Etheridge, William Arlie Etheridge, Mary Emily Etheridge Moran and Arlie Shelton Etheridge Jr.
His children-in-law include Joanna Etheridge, Wendy Etheridge, Terry Moran Sr. and Janie Etheridge.
His grandchildren are Amanda Etheridge Forrest (Jason), Terry Moran Jr., Ashley Etheridge Alford (Noel), Matthew Moran (Judy), William (BJ) Etheridge (Melaney), Zachary Etheridge (Shianne) and Mariah Moran Guy (Vince), Christian Etheridge and Morgan Etheridge.
His great-grandchildren are Collier Forrest, Reece Forrest, Chloe Forrest, Kloie Cliburn, Hollins Forrest (expected), Isabella White, William White, Mary-Kate Alford, Allie Alford, Mason Glover, Naomi Moran, Mia Moran, Liam Guy and Violet Guy.
Nothing made Arlie happier than when his large family gathered together, which was a common occurrence at the Etheridge household.
Arlie was a simple man whose selflessness permeates throughout the story of his life. Family meant everything to him and the course of his life proved this fact many times over. He had no desire for material possessions and he found joy in giving to others. His shoulders were wide, and they often carried the load for countless others throughout his lifetime, even to his own detriment. He never complained and always provided a surrogate family to those who had nowhere else to go, welcoming them into his own home and enabling them to better themselves.
He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, honesty, integrity, doing the right thing and turning the other cheek that have unquestionably been instilled in his family. Those qualities are more valuable than any worldly item in existence.
Two weeks prior to him being called home to Magic Valley, Arlie had an experience with the Lord that he cherished. This experience washed over his soul and visibly lifted his spirit, giving him great peace and joy. He shared his experience with his wife, expressing that it “built my faith.” From that moment forward, he worshiped and rejoiced continuously, proclaiming every chance he had that “God is good; He has been so good to me.”
His joyful demeanor during his final days brought comfort and happiness to both him and his family during a difficult time. He used his very last breath to relay his undying love to his grieving family and encouraging them that we would be reunited one day.
He was our hero, the greatest man we ever knew, and now he is our guardian angel. We miss you, Pawpaw.
