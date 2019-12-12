Larry Taplin, 69, of McComb died Dec. 4, 2019, at Cannon Hospice Specialty in Gulfport.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Liberty Baptist Church. The Rev. Hilton Taplin will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Peoples Undertaking Co. is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Taplin was born Jan. 17, 1950, to the late Mack and Nellie K. Taplin in Liberty.
He was retired from General Motors Co. in Pontiac, Mich.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sibling.
He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Shalanda Taplin; one son, Donavon G. Hamler; two grandchildren, Jehnotai Stimage and Jonah Hamler; 11 siblings, Mack (Louise) Taplin, Moronia (Inez) Taplin, Charles (Beverly) Taplin, Gilbert Taplin, the Rev. Hilton Taplin, Jackie (Theresa) Taplin, Willie James Taplin, Isaiah Taplin, Stacy Taplin, Marvelous (Marquis) Taplin and Glorious Taplin; one aunt, Essie D. Weathersby; dear friends from Pontiac, Bessie Turner, Menion Stimage and Ralph Wren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and dear friends.
