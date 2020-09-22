Alan Maurice Terrell, 60, of Crosby, passed away Sept. 18, 2020.
Graveside services were Monday at Hopewell Cemetery near Crosby, officiated by Rev. Shane Pourciau.
He was born Dec. 31, 1959, in Centreville, the son of the late Robbie Maurice Terrell and Carlene Hughey Terrell.
Alan worked at Drax Bio-Mass Pellet Plant as the principle maintenance person.
He is survived by his wife, Delane Arnold Terrell; a daughter, Ellen Golden and husband Jesse; grandson, Thomas Alan Golden; brother, Andy Terrell and wife Chris; four nieces, Kayla Arnold, Katie Thomas, Kelli-Anne Sappington, and Kelly Ivy; two uncles, Carl Terrell and James Hughey; two aunts, Sharon Terrell and Jo Ann Price.
