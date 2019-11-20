Julius Gayden, 79, of Detroit and a native of McComb, died Nov. 10, 2019, in Detroit.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hutchison Funeral Home in Detroit.
Mr. Gayden was born March 7, 1940, in McComb to Nephus and Annie Mae Gayden.
Julius Gayden, 79, of Detroit and a native of McComb, died Nov. 10, 2019, in Detroit.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hutchison Funeral Home in Detroit.
Mr. Gayden was born March 7, 1940, in McComb to Nephus and Annie Mae Gayden.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.