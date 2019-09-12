Lorraine Smylie Jones, 85, gained her angel wings on Sept. 10, 2019.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today until services at 10 at Brown Funeral Home in Liberty. Burial will be in Bethany Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Lorraine was born July 31, 1934, to Ernest and Alma Smylie.
Lorraine lived life to the fullest and was always cheerful. Her sense of humor was one of her greatest assets.
She married Lamont Dickinson and they traveled across the United States and also lived in Tripoli, Africa, while he was in the Air Force. Being a beautiful woman who could turn heads wherever she went, she was never afraid of an adventure.
Lorraine was well known by all who frequented Monmouth Drive Inn in Natchez. She worked at the Monmouth as a carhop, then worked the window until it closed.
She later married Lyman Jones of Liberty, and together they built a camp on Lake Mary where they fished and had daily parties. She was famous for her hush puppies, fried catfish and cole slaw. Lorraine was an excellent cook and was always asked to make “the dressing” on holidays. She was blessed with talent and could sew, crochet, paint, and always loved doing things with her hands. She loved all animals but especially loved dogs.
After enduring too many Lake Mary floods, they sold the camp and built a new home outside of Liberty where she remained. After Lyman passed away, she opened a successful thrift store in Liberty, where she sold antiques, old tools, glassware and the like. She never liked to be idle and was always busy until her age began to slow her down. She spent the final 10 months of her life at the Liberty Community Living Center, and it was clear that her personality still won hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Ruby Smylie; and two brothers, Emerson Smylie and Scott Smylie.
Lorraine is survived by a son, Donald Lamont Dickinson and wife Judy Newman Dickinson of Easleyville, La.; daughter, Deborah Gail Dickinson of Natchez; son, Martin August Nickolauson of Oakdale, Calif.; three grandchildren, Stephanie Arnold, Anthony Dickinson and David Dickinson; and two great-grandchildren.
