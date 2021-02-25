Dorothy McGuire

Dorothy Jean Campbell McGuire, 88, quietly passed away on Feb. 23, 2021, at Liberty Community Living Center, Liberty, with her devoted daughter, Charlotte Reynolds, by her side.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. today at East Fork Cemetery with Dr. David Millican officiating. Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mrs. McGuire was born May 31, 1932, in Fernwood to Vernon Lee Campbell and Usley Mae Campbell.
After graduating from Fernwood High School, she lived most of her adult life in McComb, working in partnership with her husband, Gerald, for the family business, McGuire Timber Co.
She was an active member of South McComb Baptist Church and later First Baptist Church of Liberty, serving in many leadership roles.
Dorothy was a loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother, who was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind many wonderful memories. She was fun loving, kind-hearted, always found the good in others and was adored by all who knew her.
Taking care of others was one of her special gifts as she welcomed into her home extended family members and gave them compassion, love and support.
She also extended care and attention to special friends at Liberty Community Living Center, where she was referred to as the reigning “Miss America.” A gracious Southern lady, she was always impeccably dressed, every hair in place, and never seen without her signature lipstick.
She will be greatly missed by her family members who will cherish her memory forever. Proverbs 31:28-31 most appropriately expresses their feelings, “Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.’ “
Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Gerald M. McGuire; her parents; brothers, Malcolm Campbell and James E. Campbell; and sister, Ira Mae Freeman.
Her survivors include sons, Mickey McGuire (Brenda) and Gerald Malone McGuire II (Kim); daughters, Charlotte McGuire Reynolds (Ronnie) and Sandra McGuire Guest (Ron); grandsons, Michael McGuire, Brian McGuire, Ron Reynolds, Will McGuire (Gina) and Sam Guest; granddaughters, Brandy Fredette and Claire Guest Lowe (Jody); great-grandsons, Troy Fredette, Christopher McGuire, Matthew McGuire, Joshua McGuire, Luke Fredette, Terry Lee (Maddie) and William Thomas McGuire Jr; great-granddaughters, Leah Claire McGuire, Jamie Claire Fredette, Madi Kate Wallace, Wyatt and Ember Grice and their mother Tanya Grice, Mary Hollis Lowe, Mila Auden McGuire, William Thomas McGuire Jr., and Magnolia Rose McGuire; great-great-granddaughter, Olivia Rosalie Parker; sisters-in-law, Marceline Johnson and Martha Finnan (Dan); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express its deep gratitude for the staff of Liberty Community Living Center, St. Luke’s Hospice and her roommate and friend, Merita Ross.
