Mary F. Taylor, 94, of Gillsburg passed away Sept. 25, 2020, at St. Helena Parish Hospital in Greensburg, La.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Tate-Taylor Cemetery, 6125 Bean Road, Osyka. The Rev. David Boyd will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Mary was born in McComb on March 3, 1926, to the late Burtennell and Myrtle Granberry Bowlin.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister.
She is survived by her husband, John Lee Taylor Sr.; her son, John Lee Taylor Jr. and his wife Sandi of Gillsburg; one grandson, Jonathan Taylor, his wife Megan and their two children, Lila and Brielle Taylor.
