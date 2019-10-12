Carolyn Lucille Williams, 59, of Tylertown died Oct. 7, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 714 2nd St., Tylertown, and continue 1 p.m. Saturday until services at 2 at St. Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 57 Estess Road, Tylertown. The Rev. Douglas Hart will officiate. Burial will be in Tylertown Cemetery II.
She was born July 19, 1960, in Tylertown.
