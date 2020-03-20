Sharon Lanelle McGee Leonard, 73, died March 2, 2020, in Gary, Ind.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until Celebration of Life Services at 11 at People’s Undertaking Co. Interment will be in Sweet Home Church Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Julius Leonard Jr.; two children, Tarji Leonard Dunn and Marcus J. Leonard Sr.; six grandchildren; two brothers and one sister; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.
