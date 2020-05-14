William Henry Sides, 80, of Bogue Chitto, died May 13, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
He was born in Ashland on July 25, 1939, to LeRoy Sides and Mary Ollie Leopard Green. He was a minister of the gospel and a member of the Church of God. Mr. Sides served his country in the United States Marines.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Randall Sides, Curtis Sides, James Sides and Jimmy Sides; sisters, Emmie Lee McClure and Sadie Mae Sides; grandsons, Stephen Sides and Denton Sides; and great-granddaughter, Linda Blake Wallace.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Emma Doreatha Bond Sides; son, Steve (Red) Sides and wife Connie, and Brent Boston; stepsons, Stephen Sirkel, David Sirkel and wife Michelle; daughter and step daughters, Chandra Smith and husband, Rocky, Louise Mouser and husband Bob, Barbara Gregg and husband Mike, Brenda Maynard and husband Larry, Sheila Sirkel, Cheryl Anderson and husband Doug, and Amy Fauver and husband Lance; sisters, Molly Faye Baker and Mary Tole; and sisters-in-law, Nellie Sides and Paulette Sides; three grandchildren, Myranda Wheatley and husband Michael, Dallas Wallace and wife Cory, and Breean Saulnier; and 13 great-grandchildren. Mr. Sides also leaves behind a host of family and friends in Texas and Tennessee.
