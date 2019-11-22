Betty D. Wroten, 81, of Smithdale died Nov. 20, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olive Baptist Church until services at 2 with the Rev. Eric Moak and the Rev. Mike Hedrick officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Mrs. Wroten was born Sept. 9, 1938, in Walthall County to the late Otto and Carrie Smith Dunaway.
She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church and worked for DSM Copolymer in the safety department and the computer department. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Carrie Smith Dunaway; her husband, Leon Wroten Jr.; one brother, Shelby Dunaway; in-laws, Dwyneth and Leon Wroten Sr.; and one brother-in-law, James Wroten.
Wroten is survived by her sons, Roger Wroten and Denny Wroten of Smithdale; her daughter, Sharon McMorris; two sisters, Dot Ginn (James) and Elaine Caruso (Leonce); three sisters-in-law, Jo Anne Wroten, Judy Hughey (James) and Dot Hedrick (Mike); and a grandson, Damian McMorris.
