Johnnie Marion McKenzie, 80, of Tylertown passed away in Brookhaven on Aug. 13, 2020.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Union Church Cemetery in Tylertown with the Rev. Doug Lee and the Rev. Ron Jordan officiating. Capps Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. McKenzie was born Jan. 3, 1940, in Tylertown to the late Sarah Thornton and Clark McKenzie.
He enjoyed watching baseball, old movies, hunting, target practicing and spending time with his family.
Mr. McKenzie was a member of Union Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and as part of the Baptist Brotherhood. He served as a volunteer Civil Defense director and as Walthall County Justice Court Judge for many years.
Mr. McKenzie retired as a sergeant from the Army National Guard and worked as a timber cruiser for Monticello Forestry Co. for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Amanda Mathis; and his great-grandson, Caleb Mathis.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Frances McKenzie; son, Gary Marion McKenzie and wife Sylvia McKenzie; daughters, Becky Dickerson and husband Tim Dickerson, Cindy Smith and husband Chad Smith, and Christy Yarborough and husband Chad Yarborough; grandchildren, Jason McKenzie, Ashley Green and husband Travis Green, Stephanie Harper, Johnny McKenzie and girlfriend Becca Gaudet, Craig Dickerson and wife Alex Dickerson, Corey Dickerson and wife Beth Anne Dickerson, Heather Coker and husband Tyler Coker, Brayden Smith, Caleb Yarborough and fiancee’ Elleana Smith, Caylee Grace Davis and husband Zane Davis, and Caden Yarborough; 21 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Sauls; brothers, Henry Earl McKenzie and wife Ginn McKenzie, Jimmy Thornton and wife Katie Thornton, Dewayne Thornton and wife Debbie Thornton, Harold Thornton and wife Susan Thornton, James Thornton and wife Jeri Thornton; along with a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other loving family.
Pallbearers are Johnny McKenzie, Craig Dickerson, Corey Dickerson, Caleb Yarborough, Caden Yarborough, Zane Davis, and Tyler Coker.
Honorary pallbearers are Lucas Thornton, Chad Yar-borough, Chad Smith, Mark Brumfield and Tim Dickerson, along with the deacons of Union Baptist Church.
