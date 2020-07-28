Jacqueline Anderson, 69, of McComb, died July 23, 2020, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home in McComb. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Greenwood North Cemetery in McComb.
She was born July 22, 1951, to Melvin and Elaine Hampton and David Patterson.
She was a member of Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, Mary Carroll and Marvin and Ida Perkinf; a sister, Joann Perkins (L.C.) Wells; a brother, Kenneth Hampton; and a niece, LaKyria Perkins.
Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Marcus Anderson; two daughters, Tokeya Poindexter Johnson and Lekita Poindexter; three sons, Charles Poindexter, Corey Poindexter and Vedel Poindexter of Phoenix, Ariz.; a sister, Barbara Ann (Theophus) Turner; a brother, Melvin Perkins; an aunt, Dorothy Hills of Lawrenceville, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.