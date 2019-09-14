Albert “Skint” Reed, 70, of Gloster, died Sept. 3, 2019, at his home.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today until services at 11 at Gloster Baptist Church.
The Rev. Willie Shavers will officiate.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Webb/Winfield Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.