Pearlean Knox, 88, of Liberty died Sept. 8, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside services are noon Saturday at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Liberty. Anderson Funeral Home of Gloster is handling arrangements.
Ms. Knox was born Oct. 8, 1931, in Mississippi to Alfred and Ruth Dawson Knox.
She is survived by four sons, three daughters, two brothers, five sisters and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
