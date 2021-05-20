A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at J.J. White Memorial Presbyterian Church in McComb, followed by graveside services at Hollywood Cemetery. A reception will be held at the church following the service. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Tommy was born March 15, 1950, in McComb to Neil and Mildred Craig.
He grew up in McComb, where he made many friends who remained close friends for the rest of his life. Tommy and his wife Connie lived briefly in McComb, but most of their married life was spent on Mercer Island in the Seattle area.
Following graduation from McComb High School in 1968, Tommy attended Texas Christian University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1972 and a Master of Business Administration degree in 1974.
While a student at TCU, Tommy met his future wife, Connie Kundahl. They were married Dec. 28, 1974. He also participated in TCU summer programs in Mexico and Salzburg, Austria.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Neil Craig Sr. and Mildred White Craig.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Connie Kundahl Craig; son, Casey (Jillian Berry); and granddaughter, Isla Kundahl Craig. He also is survived by his sister, Margaret Craig Schmidt (Steve) of Auburn, Ala.; and brother, William Neil Craig Jr. (Vicky) of Lufkin, Texas.
