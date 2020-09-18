Robert Gayden. 77, of Summit, passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2020.
Walk-through visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Craft Funeral Home, with family and friends reflection hour from 7 to 8. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Sunday at Tangipahoa Free Will Baptist Church with Elder Terry Bridges officiating. Elder Lawrence O. Hall is the pastor. Masks and social distancing are required.
Robert was born Jan. 24, 1943, in Amite County, the fourth of five children born to Earnest and Marie Coney Gayden.
He attended and graduated from Central High School in Liberty in 1962. While at Central, he played football and drove a school bus.
Robert was drafted into the United States Army in September 1966 and served until August 1969, where he was a part of the 82nd Airborne Division and completed a tour of duty in Germany.
Robert met Lorraine Banks in January 1964, and they were married on Dec. 19, 1971. Robert and Lorraine shared many harmonious years of marriage, as they traveled extensively with their daughter Robin, Nate Waterman and family, and later with their grandchildren Lauren and William and sister-in-law Bobbie. In December 2020 they would have been married 49 years.
Robert was a member of the Improved Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Independent Lodge No. 8946 and served as Exalted Ruler (President) for many years. He attended many district and state conferences to represent the McComb Lodge.
Robert was a loyal, lifelong member of Tangipahoa Free Will Baptist Church, where he served as a choir member, groundskeeper and a trustee. He was faithful in attendance until his health failed. He also served as Chairman of the Trustee Board for the Mississippi Free Will Baptists Inc. and was honored in August 2018 for his many years of dedicated service in that capacity. He and Lorraine were charter members of First Unity Credit Union in McComb.
Always a hardworking and devoted husband and father, Robert was a commercial operator for various companies for many years. He spent the last 18 years of work driving for Walmart Corp. and retired in 2004.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe Edward and Paul Hilton; a sister, Earnestine Wells; and several nieces.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Lorraine of Summit; a daughter, Robin Elaine (Elder Terry) Bridges of McComb; a son, Anthony Dominic (Jessica) Jackson-Ishmael of Houma, La.; grandchildren, Lauren Elaine Johnson of Baton Rouge, William Robert Alexander of McComb and Rose Orion Jackson-Ishmael of Houma; a sister, Christine Smith of McComb; brothers-in-law, Jerry Smith and Prentiss (Dessie) Banks Jr. of McComb; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Dean Gayden of Oakland, Calif., and Bobbie J. Banks of Calumet City, Ill.; numerous nieces and nephews; a goddaughter, Natasha R. Jackson of McComb; special friends, Nathaniel and Charlestine Waterman of Brookhaven; other relatives and friends.
“I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” II Timothy 4:7
Active pallbearers will be his nephews. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Smith, Prentiss Banks Jr., Lee E. Young, Nathaniel Waterman, Eddie Harris and Lester Swanigan.
