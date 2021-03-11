Eva Nell Milton, 84, of Meadville passed from this life on March 8, 2021, at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Franklin Funeral Home and resumes 9 a.m. Friday until services there at 10. Burial follows in Midway Cemetery. The Rev. Tony Mullins and the Rev. Pat Sullivan will officiate.
Mrs. Milton was born Jan. 10, 1937, in Meadville to Frank Oglesby and Myrtis Bedford Oglesby.
Mrs. Milton enjoyed being the true Southern hostess and was an avid gardener. If you could not find her tending her flower beds, she would always be found at church, in the garden, in the kitchen, at a ballfield, in a concession stand, at a livestock show or at the Farm Bureau office where she worked for 53 years.
Preceding her in death were her parents and husband of 66 years, Charles Milton, along with one brother, Leon Oglesby.
Survivors are two daughters, Cindy Milton of Clinton and Tricia Hutto and husband Randy of Summit; sister, Hilda Rae McCoy Priest; brother, Bob Oglesby; and grandchildren, Noah Alexander Hutto and Kenna Lea Hutto.
Pallbearers are Trey Hill, Bart Jones, Less Hill, Bill Halford, Trey Fleming and Ken Stroud.
The family requests memorials be made in her name to the Baptist Children’s Village.
Share condolences at www.franklinfh.com.
