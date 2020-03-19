Mother Rosa B. “Rosie” Perry, 95, of Gloster, died March 14, 2020, at St. Dominic Medical Center, Jackson.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Damascus Baptist Church, Gloster. The Rev. David Veals will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Craft Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mother Perry was born Nov. 4, 1924, in Amite County.
Share condolences at www.craftfuneralhome.org.
