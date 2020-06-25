Treginald Kendall Magee, 50, of Flint, Mich., died there June 20, 2020.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Washington Funeral Home, 714 2nd St., Tylertown until services at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Magee’s Creek Church Cemetery in Tylertown.
Born Aug. 21, 1969, in Tylertown, he was the son of Mr. Percy Magee Jr. and Mrs. Gaynell Simons Magee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.