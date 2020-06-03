Casandra Howard, 60, of Centreville, died May 24, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Craft Funeral Home of McComb. Graveside services are 1 p.m. Friday at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Centreville. The Rev. Perry Perkins will officiate.
Ms. Howard was born Jan. 20, 1960, in Adams County.
Share online condolences at craftfuneralhome.org.
