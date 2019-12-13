Paul Bennie Sones, 79, of Pike County passed away Dec. 12, 2019.
Visitation will be 5:30 to 8 p.m. today at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd. Hammond, La., and continue 9 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1009 Pricedale Road, Summit, until services at 11 with Bro. Mike Burns officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
He was born Dec. 20, 1939, in Baxterville, the son of the late Lila Lowe and Ben F. Sones. Paul served in the U.S. Army and National Guard and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He loved gardening, fishing, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by siblings Ray Sones, Lorena Smith, and Nancy Sones; as well as 11 half-brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Rose Boyd Sones; daughter, Vivian Brown and husband Trent; son, Paul Gregory Sones; stepchildren, Beverly Kelley and husband Gary and Byran Martin and wife Debbie; four grandchildren, Brady Brown, Rebecca Myers, Luke Martin, and Pamela Martin; two great grandchildren, Kaylea and Kolbie Sumrall; brother, Rev. Robert Sones; sister, Helen Olgesbee; and mother of his children, Carolyn D. Sones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richard Murphy Hospice House.
On-line guest book is at www.harrymckneely.com.
