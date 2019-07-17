Joyce Lee O’Neal, 74, of Bay St. Louis, went to be with her Lord and Savior July 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
A Celebration of Life is set for Saturday at Silver Springs Baptist Church in Osyka where they last served. Friends are invited to reminisce in the Fellowship Hall beginning at 10 a.m., with the funeral service set for noon in the church sanctuary. Trinity Funeral Services of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce was born Sept. 12, 1944, in Moss Point, the third of four children to Henry Eugene and Ruth Elizabeth (Myers) Reus.
She grew up in the Dixie community of Forrest County, graduating from FCAHS, and attended LSU for a bit as well. Joyce was working in Little Rock, Ark., in the mid-1960s when she met a young man named Mike O’Neal. He was smitten, and they were married July 10, 1966. They moved to Dallas, while he worked for Texas Instruments, and started their family.
Mike was called to the gospel ministry in 1993, and they began a transition to full-time ministry. Joyce was an exceptional ministry partner and pastor’s wife throughout their years in ministry. She was a devoted, loving wife and a great mother, but an even better “Nana” to her grands, who she adored. Over the years, Joyce was involved with her kids and grandkids, always there and participating in activities such as PTO clubs and more. She is described as “the driving force” behind the O’Neal family, the one who orchestrated most all events and activities. If she said it was going to happen, you had two choices: either join in and help, or get out of her way!
A great cook and loving person, she will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all whose life she touched.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Jean Sumrall.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 53 years, Mike O’Neal; their children, sons Cavin (Christi) O’Neal of Pass Christian, and Chris (Julie) O’Neal of Baton Rouge; her five grandchildren, Colton, Camden, Gage, Grayson and Garner; a sister, Joann (John) Humphries of Biloxi; a brother, H.E. (Sherry) Reus of Hattiesburg; along with countless friends and neighbors over the years.
Joyce’s wishes were to be cremated, which her family is honoring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Silver Springs Baptist Church Youth Department in her honor.
Please keep the entire family in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days.
