Jerome “Feeby” Byrd, 77, passed into eternal rest May 17, 2021, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Jackson with his wife by his side.
Services are 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Craft Funeral Home with Bishop John Bates officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood North Cemetery, McComb.
Jerome was born in McComb on March 19, 1944, to the late Jewel Byrd Sr. and the late Geneva Holmes Byrd Brown. He was the fourth child born to this union. He was affectionately called “Feeby” by his siblings.
Jerome was raised in McComb and attended the McComb Public Schools in the Burglund community. He was the class president of the historic Burglund High School walkout which occurred on Oct. 4, 1961. He was among approximately 119 students who walked out of school in protest of the jailing of 16-year-old Brenda Travis, who was jailed for sitting on a seat at the then-segregated Greyhound Bus Station in McComb. Because he was a senior at this time, he was expelled from school and not allowed to graduate with the spring class of 1962 from Burglund High School, along with 20 other members of the senior class. He continued his education at Campbell College in Jackson. In 2006 the McComb School District awarded the Class of 1962 their honorary diplomas.
Jerome entered the U.S. Air Force in 1963, where he served his country until January 1970. While in the Air Force, he obtained the rank of staff sergeant, hand-to-hand combat instructor, on-the-job training supervisor and air policeman supervisor. He earned his honorable discharge in January 1970.
On July 10, 1970, he was married to Annette “Ann” Byrd in New York. In 1971, they returned to their hometown of McComb, where he worked for the IC Railroad Shop and the McComb Police Department.
In January 1973, a son was born to this union, Russell Jerome Byrd (now known as RaShid Abdul-Salaam),
On Sept. 19, 1975, Jerome was critically injured while serving as a motorcycle patrolman for the McComb Police Department. He was left with severe brain damage as a result of this accident. After the accident, he lived a secluded life due to problems associated with his brain injury, but he ruled the home, letting his family know his do’s and don’ts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Donald Byrd; and three sisters, Mae Ruth Marsalis, Betty Byrd Cotton and Ada Byrd Bullock.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Annette “Ann” Byrd; a son, RaShid (Asiyah) Abdul-Salaam (formerly known as Russell Byrd) of Powder Springs, Ga.; two brothers, Jewel (Elvira) Byrd Jr. of Ponchatoula, La., and Freddie “Carl” (Joyce) Byrd of Pontiac, Mich.; four sisters, Jacqueline Martin and Sylvia “Diane” (Tom) Ellis of McComb, Laura (Lee) Hill of New Orleans and Cathy Jackson Crossley of Thibodaux, La.; a sister-in-law, Sandra Fox of McComb; a brother-in-law, Orlando (Manila) Neal of Brandon; two grandsons, Zakir Ab-dul-Salaam of Powder Springs and Justin (Zibiah) Carter of Hattiesburg; two great-grandchildren, Zalaya and Zimore Carter of Hattiesburg; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, church family and friends from around the country; and special family friends, Mary McGhee, Joe Lewis, Harry Sibley, Dave McCoy, and Dr. and Mrs. Eric Lewis.
