Willie B. Mason Jr., 72, of Summit, went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation continues 9 a.m. today at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit until services at 11 at First United Pentecostal Church of McComb, with the Rev. Terry Ballard and the Rev. Harry Johnson officiating. There will be a private family burial.
Mr. Willie was born Nov. 7, 1948, in Pike County and was the son of Willie B. Mason Sr. and Hilda Albritton Mason. He was a Christian man and loved his life living for the Lord. He was a faithful and loyal member of the First United Pentecostal Church of McComb where he was involved in just about everything. He served our country for 20 years in the United States Army and retired as a master sergeant. After retirement, he worked for an auto body repair shop in Summit for more than 15 years.
He loved to cook and barbecue and was known for his famous ribs. He loved the outdoors and walking his dogs. He was a family man and loved his wife, children, grandbabies and great-grandbabies. He will be greatly missed by so many that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three nephews, Jason Harper, Andy Ford and Hilton Mason, Jr.
He is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 53 wonderful years, Brenda Boyd Mason of Summit; a son, Matt Mason and Shari of Fernwood; two daughters, Bonnie Leffel and Stan, and Tracy Mason Allen and Jamie, all of Summit; two brothers, Gene Mason and Dirlean of McComb and Hilton Mason and Mary of Clinton, La.; two sisters, Elaine Lee and Archie of Wilson, La., and Willene Harper and Bobby of Summit; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
