Wallace Swington, 79, of McComb, died May 16, 2020, at his home.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Craft Funeral Home of McComb. Private services will be held Saturday with the Rev. Timothy Hughes officiating. Burial will be in Parson Hill Church Cemetery.
He was born Feb. 27, 1941, in Amite County.
Share online condolences at www.craftfuneralhome. org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.