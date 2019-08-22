Sis. Colleen Hennessey, 92, died at St. Mary of the Pines, Chatawa, on Aug. 19, 2019.
Prayer service and visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at St. Teresa Church in Chatawa. The Eucharistic Celebration will follow at 10:30. The Rev. Suresh Thirumalreddy, pastor of St. Teresa Parish, will be the celebrant. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Born Audrey Ann Hennessey on June 10, 1927, in St. Louis. She was the eldest of two children.
Sis. Colleen completed her high school education at Rosati Kain in St. Louis, entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame convent in 1945 and professed her vows in 1948. Sister received her B.A. degree from Webster College, her master’s in education from DePaul University and her doctoral degree from University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.
Sis. Colleen taught every grade level from kindergarten through graduate school. Sister taught and was in administration in schools in Missouri, Louisiana and Texas. Sister served as diocesan supervisor in her early years in administration. She was dean of the College of Education at the University of Dallas and superintendent of Catholic schools in the diocese of Galveston/Houston for 26 years.
Sister was president of St. Michael’s School in New Orleans and also served as Eucharist Minister to the homebound in St. Angela Merici Parish, La.
Sister retired at 92 years of age to St. Mary of the Pines community in January.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Hennessey; her mother, Alice Lamb Hennessey; and her beloved sister-in-law, Marie Hennessey.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas James Hennessey and his children Thomas Hennessey Jr. (Michelle), Mary H. Recker (Ronnie), Colleen H. Motz (Steve), Patricia H. Smyre, Kevin Hennessey (Linda) and Timothy Hennessey (Rita); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are from the Charles R. Brill Council of the Knights of Columbus. Burial will be in Chatawa Cemetery.
Memorials for the retirement care of the School Sisters of Notre Dame may be sent to St. Mary of the Pines, Chatawa, MS 39657.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.