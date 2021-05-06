Edith Gutter, 76, of Tylertown, died April 28, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at West Sunnyhill Church and continues 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon. The Rev. Howard Franklin will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Gutter was born Nov. 24, 1944.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.