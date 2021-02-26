George E. Dennis, 69, of Summit, died Jan. 28, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday until memorial service at 2 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Rev. Rick Kennedy will officiate.
George was born April 17, 1951, in Prattville, Ala., to William Dennis and Cathleen Sides Dennis. He was a member of New Heights Baptist Church. George worked more than 20 years with Thrift Home Care, delivering and picking up medical supplies.
He had many hobbies some of which included, fishing; traveling with his wife and daughter; walking in nature; and playing card games. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Tony Dennis and Mark Dennis; and a sister, Reba Clark.
He is survived by his wife, Deloris Dennis of Summit; a daughter, Victoria Atwell of Houma, La.; a brother, Larry Dennis (Jean) of Florida; an uncle, Harmon Dennis (Nancy) of Alabama; special friends Patsy Hightower, Dan and Deborah Herrin, and a host of other relatives, church family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.