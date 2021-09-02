Linda Jeanne Byrum Wallace, 71, died peacefully on Aug. 25, 2021, in McComb with Rudy, her husband of 47 years, remaining by her side until her passing.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at New Heights Baptist Church once the COVID-19 infection risk improves and will be followed by a family memorial and burial in Malden, Mo. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
From her birth in Malden until her death in McComb, Linda loved the people around her. She remained consistent in character, generosity and social graces. She had a love of her family, art, the performing arts, music, good coffee and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Education was always important to Linda. She instilled that in her children and grandchildren.
Linda attended Oklahoma Baptist University and Union University in Jackson, Tenn., studying art. In 1993, she graduated from Southwest Mississippi Community College with an associate’s degree in nursing.
After working locally in McComb as a Registered Nurse, Linda received recognition as the Mississippi Registered Nurse of the Year in 1998. Soon after, she merged her two passions, nursing and traveling, which took her all over the country.
In her travels from Georgia to Washington State and from California to New York, Linda developed a nation-wide network of friends. Whether in conversation with a nurse in a hospital or with the waiter at a restaurant, everyone who met Linda immediately had a lifelong friend.
Linda also had a knack for quizzing her new friends about their relatives until she found a common connection. One of her favorite theories was the Six Degrees of Separation.
She retired from nursing in 2012.
Linda was elegant, vibrant and flamboyant in every aspect of her life, yet she could also laugh at herself, teaching us all to love life and the importance of loving others in a life well lived. She made deep and enduring friendships that she cherished.
She was a member of the Pike County Arts Council, Pike County Little Theater, Pike County Art Guild, East McComb Baptist Church and later New Heights Baptist Church.
Underscoring her talents, many of Linda’s paintings, pottery and creations can be found in her artwork on the tables and walls of her home and the tables and walls of her family and friends. She had a heart and soul that family, friends and caregivers will miss deeply.
While we are most saddened by her loss, we are also relieved that she is no longer in pain and has joined her father, Joel David Byrum, in heaven.
Left to carry Linda’s spirit — and we will — are her mother, Mary Helen Byrum; husband, Rudy Wallace; children, Spencer and Drew; her three sisters, Mary, Joy and Beth; her three grandchildren, Cameron, Chase and Caysen; and a host of in-laws, cousins and lifelong friends.
Linda’s family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center staff for their loving care and attentiveness during her illness. A scholarship for nursing students will be established in the coming weeks at SMCC for those pursuing an Associate’s Degree in Nursing as a Registered Nurse. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to her scholarship fund once established.
Linda was the only person with a Christmas tree in every room. She was always smiling and was a delight to work with. My deepest sympathy to her family.
