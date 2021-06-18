Carolyn W. Ray

Carolyn Webb Pigott Ray, 92, of Greenwood and formerly of Itta Bena, passed away June 16, 2021.
Visitation was noon Thursday at St. John’s United Methodist Church until services there at 1 p.m. Burial was in Itta Bena Cemetery. Rev. Andy Ray and Rev. Dr. Scott Wright officiated. Wilson & Knight Funeral Home handled arrangements.
She was born on September 1, 1928 in Magnolia, the daughter of Hollis Fenner Webb Sr. and Susie Varnado Webb.
She attended Millsaps College, where she met her husband, Samuel Otis Pigott, and married in November 1948. In 1949, they moved to Itta Bena where they raised their children Carol, Sammy and Penny.
Carolyn was the high school library assistant at Leflore County High School. She received her Masters of Library Science from Delta State University. She was the high school librarian at Pillow Academy until her retirement.
Carolyn married the Rev. Wilson Ray in 1982.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Itta Bena until she joined St. John’s United Methodist Church in her later years. She lived in Itta Bena until the past eight years, when she became a resident of Indywood Glen.
She was lovingly called “Gran” by her family. Carolyn will be remembered as a kind, compassionate and caring person who always saw the good in everyone. She loved to sing and be with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Hollis Fenner Webb, Jr.; first husband, Otis Pigott; second husband, Rev. Wilson Ray; and stepdaughter, Marcia McMurry.
Carolyn is survived by her sister, Sue Gautreaux; sister-in-law, Edna Webb; many close nieces; her two daughters, Carol Morris (Phil) of Greenwood and Penny Russell (Steve) of Kosciusko; a son, Sammy Pigott (Debbie) of Itta Bena; stepchildren, Franklin Ray (Kathleen), Andy Ray (Katherine), Guy Ray (Charlot), and their families; six grandchildren, Tamie Burton (Tim), Kim Turner (Shane), Courtney Taylor (Joe), Sam Pigott (Samantha), Melissa Britt (Crump) and Blaine Russell (Christina); nine great-grandchildren, Brittnie Hankins (Chad), Eli Burton, Peyton Turner, Kenzie Turner, Kately Hollis Turner, Steele Taylor, Joie Beth Taylor, Hazel Pigott and Otis Pigott IV; great-stepgranddaughter, Courtney Flanagan (Hunter); a great-great-grandson, Cohen Hankins, and great-great-stepgranddaughter, Huntlee Flanagan.
Pallbearers will be Tim Burton, Shane Turner, Joe Taylor, Sam Pigott, Crump Britt, Chad Hankins, Peyton Turner and Eli Burton.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. John’s United Methodist Church.
