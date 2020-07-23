Carolyn Richardson Felder, 68, of Summit, passed from this life on July 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Felders Campground Cemetery with Bro. Glen Martin and Dr. David Millican officiating. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Due to COVID-19 we are asking that masks are worn and social distancing is observed.
Mrs. Carolyn was born Sept. 17, 1951, and was the daughter of Clarence T. and Lucille Richardson.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She taught first grade for 33 years at McComb and North Pike school districts. She loved all outdoor activities, was 10-year Preschool Director for Felders Campground Meetings, Star Teacher of the Year for 2016-17 North Pike School District, member of Delta Kappa Gamma, member of Felder United Methodist Church, attended high school in McComb, received an AA Degree from Southwest Mississippi Community College and Bachelor and Master’s degrees of education from the University of Southern Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Felder; son, Josh Felder; mother; two sisters, Jenny (Kenny) Jackson and Beverly (Wade) Deer; two nephews, Dennis Bass and Ricky Felder and their families; and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be Josh Felder, Ricky Felder, Dennis Bass, Kenny Jackson and Wade Deer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial be made in Ms. Carolyn’s name to Felder United Methodist Church.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
