Geraldine Hall McGhee died Dec. 7, 2019, in California. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 4129 Highway 51 S., Magnolia, with Pastor Elton McEwen officiating. She was born May 27, 1946.
