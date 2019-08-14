Wade Ellis Hall, 44, of Brookhaven passed away Aug. 12, 2019, at University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Riverwood Family Funeral Service, Brookhaven. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Riverwood, with burial at Gum Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Hall was born March 16, 1975, to Phil Dexter Hall and Sandra Kay Hall. He worked as a millwright and was a member of Gum Grove Baptist Church.
Wade loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his family, friends and especially his grandchildren. He had a big, kind heart and was always so generous to so many, along with having a soft spot for animals.
Preceding him in death were his father and grandparents, Maxie and Ella Hall, Fred Emfinger, Preston Morse, and Gus Jr. and Elaine Laird.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Sandra K. Hall, the late Phil Dexter Hall and wife Cindy; son, Mason Elias Hall; daughter, Alisanne Bailey Hall; brother, Todd D. Hall; and sisters, Melissa Jordan and Misty Newman and husband, Billy; his grandchildren, Raymond Hall and Raylen Reed; Lavada “Mamaw Vada” Morse and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Share condolences at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.