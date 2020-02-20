Hattie Lee Bates Garner, 90, of Jayess, died Feb. 10, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Galilee Church of Christ Holiness USA. Services are noon Saturday at Galilee Church of Christ Holiness USA, Jayess with the Rev. Jeffre Conerly officiating. Burial will be in the Garner Family Cemetery in Jayess under the direction of Washington Funeral Home in Tylertown.
She was born Feb. 16, 1929, in Lincoln County.
