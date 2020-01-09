Dr. James “Jim” Morris O’Neal, 81, passed peacefully Jan. 6, 2020, at his home in Oxford.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 10 in the chapel of Waller Funeral Home in Oxford. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
Jim loved the field of chemistry and earned degrees in the science field from Tulane University, the University of Mississippi, and culminating with a Ph.D. from University of Southern Mississippi.
Most recently serving as a chemistry professor at the University of Mississippi, Jim enjoyed a long and diverse professional career including teaching positions at Grand Valley State University in Michigan, the University of Louisiana at Monroe and the U.S. Army Chemical School at Fort McClellan, Ala., where he served as an active duty officer in the rank of captain.
Jim was a proud member of the Epsilon Xi Chapter of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He enjoyed dancing, playing the Hammond organ, German shepherds and amateur radio. His primary love was teaching, and his cherished reward was observing the character and career development of his students for over six decades, many with whom he developed lifelong friendships.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lucien and Inez O’Neal of McComb.
Jim and his memories are survived by his many close friends, colleagues and cousins, Bob and Reda O’Neal. “73s to my best friend W5JMO.” Until we meet again, rest in peace.
Share condolences at 662-234-7971 or www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.