Wallace “Jack” Blount, 86, of Gulfport passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family at sunrise on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Riemann Family Funeral Home, Gulfport, is handling arrangements.
Mr. Blount was born June 20, 1933, in Summit to Wallace and Julia Blount.
He graduated from Summit High School and was proud to have been an Eagle Scout.
He attended Southwest Mississippi Community College, where he played on the basketball and baseball teams. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in business administration.
He completed naval air training in Pensacola, Fla., and received his wings in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1951. He was based on the USS Forrestal flying the Skyraider.
After serving in the Navy, he married his childhood sweetheart, Margaret Lillian, and they moved to the Coast. He was employed by General Motors Acceptance Corp. as an account executive for many years. Later, he was a Realtor, an appraiser and the owner of “A” Realty in Gulfport.
Jack will be remembered for his quick wit and love for family and friends. He was honest and loyal beyond measure. Often, he was a man of few words, but what he said was worthwhile.
Jack was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Gulfport, where he sat in the same place in the same pew for 47 years.
He was a member of the Broadwater County Club and logged and kept stats on over 2,000 rounds of golf for more than 40 years with his golf partner, the late Clint Hamilton, winning numerous trophies and scoring under 80 for an entire year.
In addition to his family, his pride and joy was his “Garage Mahal” where he was self-appointed CEO and delighted in his aviation library, especially World War II memorabilia, his collections of model airplanes, beer cans, photographs and records of important events.
He had a love for cats and always had one. He named them all after English fighter pilots, but called them all Tom Ellis. His other interests were music, dancing, photography, flying radio-controlled airplanes, boating as “Captain Jack,” traveling the world and cruising with his family. He was a member of the Gulfport Yacht Club for 50 years. He always found a unique way to celebrate every occasion. Recently, he was honored for being a 65-year Mason.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Wallace Cecil Blount Sr. and Julia Victoria Girling Blount.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret Lilly Blount; his daughter, Mary Ann Blount Barnett and husband Bobby; his son, Judge Blount; his daughter, Judy Ruth Blount Karl and husband Gary; and his grandchildren, Cody and Catherine Karl.
“May you have clear air and good tail winds on your journey!”“
