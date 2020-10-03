Arthur S. “Ott” Brock, 75, passed away Oct. 1, 2020, surrounded by his family.
A private family memorial service will be held at a future date. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur was born Aug. 24, 1945, and was raised in the Dillon’s Bridge community near Tylertown by his parents, Jewitte and Hilma Brock.
The Jewitte Brock family lived with Sullivan and Sally Brock, Arthur’s grandparents, to whom he was very close.
Ott raised his family in Kenner, La., where he was with the Boilermaker Local No.37. Arthur and his wife, Cindy, enjoyed traveling to all the many different places that his work took them, and often had the grandchildren with them. Arthur and Cindy retired to Pointe Aux Chenes, La., where he enjoyed speckled trout fishing, boat riding and hunting poule d’eau.
Ott was one of a kind. He loved whom he loved, despised whom he despised and offended everyone indiscriminately, but he would give anyone the shirt off his back. Those of us who knew him understood this. Even though his family would often get on his nerves, he loved them all fiercely.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sonja Brock Pezant.
He is survived by his angel of a wife, Cindy; daughter, Shannon Brock Lewis and Marti; son, Arthur “Bubba” Brock and Jennifer; grandchildren, Blake Brock and Hannah, Amanda Palmisano, Jay Johnson, Braxton Brock, Aaron Lewis and Zac Lewis; great-grandchildren, Emmery and Evelyn; his brother, Jewitte “JJ” Brock and Ruth Ellen; brother-in-law, Joe Ben Pezant; brother-in-law, Keith Reaves and Lisa; close family friend, George Hoffman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you send your favorite “Arthur” story to 1007 McKlemurry Drive, McComb, MS 39648.
