Linda Purtell, 79, of McComb passed away July 12, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be noon Wednesday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home until services at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Hollywood cemetery. Dr. Jonathan Speegle will officiate.
Linda was born May 28, 1941, in Prentiss to Paul Bourne and Hilda Langston Bourne. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Linda had a master’s degree in education. She taught elementary school for many years in South Pike and Magnolia-area schools. She enjoyed playing golf and tennis. She was a member of a local book club.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Scotty Bourne; and a stepdaughter, Brooke Purtell.
She is survived by her spouse, Ted Purtell of McComb; a stepson, Mike Purtell of Baltimore, Md.; and a sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Dennis McPhail of Prentissp; along with numerous other friends and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Centenary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 712, McComb, MS 39649.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.