Jerry H. Walden, 76, of Summit passed away Aug. 22, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
No services are scheduled at this time. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.
Jerry was born Jan. 24, 1944, to Joseph Eli Walden and Ethel Wright Walden. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Vietnam. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a hard worker, with outstanding character. He was always true to his word. Jerry owned and operated Walden’s Backhoe Services for many years. He also operated two gravel pits on Fred Bacot Rd in Summit. He will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 10 brothers and a sister.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Jones Walden of Summit; two daughters, Michelle Walden-Doppke of Rhode Island and Lisa Walden of New Mexico; a son, Ryan Boyd of Dexter; a brother, Tommy Walden of Alabama; a sister, Barbara Griffing of Florence; a nephew, Jesse Nichols of Ridgeland; a niece, Misty Jones Black of Florida; a grandchild, Tagen Boyd of Dexter; along with many other relatives and friends.
